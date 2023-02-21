81º

Arrest made in antisemitic attack in Dania Beach

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man they accused of committing a violent antisemitic attack in Dania Beach earlier this month, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

According to authorities, on the evening of Feb. 7, the victim was riding his bicycle and talking on the phone in Hebrew when a man walking by hurled an antisemitic slur at him before punching him in the face.

The punch caused the victim to fall from his bike.

Hate crime suspect in Dania Beach. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

A nearby business owner told Local 10 News that the suspect called the victim a “f-ing Jew.”

Deputies said they arrested Tevin Grant, 28, Tuesday near the 1300 block of Stirling Road after investigators received information regarding his whereabouts.

Grant faces one count of aggravated assault and prosecutors will determine whether a hate crime enhancement will be added to the initial charge, according to BSO.

Grant’s mugshot wasn’t immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

