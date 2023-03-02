Free mammograms available for a day at public park in Miami-Dade

A Miami-based nonprofit organization will be providing free mammograms to uninsured women between the ages of 40 to 60 years old next week in Miami-Dade County.

The Liga Contra El Cancer, also known as the League Against Cancer, partnered with Sweetwater officials to welcome a mobile mammogram unit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on March 10 at the Ronselli Park, at 250 SW 1-14 Ave., in Sweetwater.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends regular mammograms to detect cancers at early stages so treatment is more likely to be effective.

A woman’s risk for breast cancer is higher if she has a mother, sister, or daughter who has had breast cancer, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about the one-day event in Sweetwater and to make an appointment, call 305-856-8366 or visit this page.