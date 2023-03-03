More disturbing allegations as 5th woman says accused South Beach rapist attacked her

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Accused serial rapist Jeremy Bittner faced more charges Friday after a fifth woman told Miami Beach police that he sexually assaulted her, adding to a growing list of disturbing allegations against the 41-year-old.

Police arrested Bittner Monday on allegations that he raped three women, some of whom were drugged, at his South Beach condominium.

A fourth woman said she came forward the following day after seeing reports about Bittner on Local 10 News. She shared her story with reporter Glenna Milberg on Thursday.

According to a police report, the fifth accuser said she too came forward after seeing a news report about Bittner’s arrest.

Police said the 45-year-old woman contacted investigators Wednesday and interviewed with them on Thursday.

She made a series of gut-wrenching allegations against Bittner.

The woman told police that just after midnight on Oct. 3, she had just left a neighbor’s place in her Bay Road condo building, blocks away from Bittner’s building on West Avenue. She said he struck up a conversation with her in the elevator area and asked her if she’d “like to hang out,” according to the report, telling her: “let’s party.”

The victim said she told Bittner she didn’t want to party with him, but police wrote that “during their short time together, she got the feeling he was charming, as he spoke openly about his divorce and he was very persistent regarding his desire to hang out with (her)” and said she “kind of felt bad” for him.

Police said the woman invited Bittner, listed in arrest records as a New Mexico-born biochemist, into her condo for a drink and to chat, not knowing that she would spend the next nine hours being brutally raped.

According to police, the attack was swift. As the woman turned around to make a drink, she said Bittner inserted “some sort of dropper” into her mouth and squirted liquid inside.

The next thing she knew, police said, she was waking up, feeling “groggy” and as if she was floating, or inside a “bubble,” and asked Bittner what happened.

According to police, he told her he gave her the date rape drug GHB.

Police wrote that Bittner then became “aggressive,” pulling of the victim’s pajama pants despite her pleas to stop.

The woman told officers that she knew what was happening, but was unable to defend herself due to the drug’s effects.

The report states that Bittner forced her to perform various sex acts and intercourse, while making comments to her such as “you’re a sub.”

Police said Bittner raped the woman three separate times over the nine-hour period.

He also told the woman about times he had sex with his mother when he was a younger man and encouraged the victim to become the “first (person) to have sexual intercourse with her own children”, police said.

Bittner said he “wanted their underwear” so he could place them inside of the victim’s mouth, the report states, but she didn’t oblige.

The woman told police that “her head felt extremely foggy and her body felt as if she were frozen” while with Bittner and said he took GHB and snorted cocaine throughout parts of the night, the report states.

She said that, along with previous comments, “made her feel the situation could most definitely take a turn for the worst, police wrote.

The report states the woman felt “the only way out of the situation was to allow (Bittner) to engage in sexual intercourse with her, hoping he would not become more violent and ultimately would her residence.”

Bittner left around 11 a.m. that morning, she said, but she did not report the crime until nearly seven months later, when she saw news reports about the other alleged rapes, because she was “embarrassed and ashamed” and was worried the report could be used against her in divorce proceedings.

The latest allegations now add three counts of second-degree sexual battery and one count of false imprisonment to Bittner’s stack of charges.

Bittner once again appeared in court Friday morning and remained in Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond as of Friday afternoon.