Police officers find registered sex offender camping at Miami Beach park

MIAMI – A 53-year-old registered sex offender was wearing a pink mohawk and thin black eyebrows when he appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Friday after police officers recently found him in Miami Beach.

During the hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer said police officers found Kitty Langdon camping near a beach wall by the intersection of Miami Beach Drive and 21 Street. The area has an art museum, hotels, public restrooms for beachgoers, and a library.

“He is sleeping inside of a tent,” Glazer said in court.

After Miami Beach police officers arrested Langdon, Miami-Dade corrections officers booked him at about 8:30 a.m., on Thursday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to county records.

Langdon, also known as Simon, had last registered his residence on Feb. 15, in the area of Northwest 36 Avenue and 95 Street, near the Miami Amtrak Station, just east of Hialeah, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Corrections officers released him from prison on Dec. 5, 2019, after he was convicted of grand theft in 2018 and 25 counts of possession of child pornography on July 1, 2007, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Langdon’s record also includes 2001 cases of burglary assaults and organized fraud.

Langdon is facing new charges in Miami-Dade for violating a city ordinance for entering a park after hours, and for failing to report a change of address as a sex offender. His bond was set at $5,500.

Langdon’s FDLE profile shows he last reported driving a 1987 brown Oldsmobile. Records show he remained at TGK on Friday night. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Video of Langdon’s bond court appearance