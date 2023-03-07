Video prompts prosecutors to drop charges against Miami ‘chicken man’ protester

Police officers arrested Morgan Dmitrimahan Gianola during a protest on Feb. 11 in Miami. Prosecutors dropped the charged against him on March 7.

Miami-Dade County prosecutors announced Tuesday that they decided to drop the charges against a man who dressed up like a chicken during a recent protest in Miami.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lizzet Martinez presided over Morgan Dmitrimahan Gianola’s short virtual hearing to discuss his misdemeanors case with Assistant State Attorney Michael C. Fente and Attorney David Winker, who represented Gianola.

“Last week we asked to reset arraignment pending further review of the officers’ body work camera footage. Based on that review, judge, the state is electing not to proceed on these charges,” Fente said during the hearing.

Assistant State Attorney Michael C. Fente, right, announced Tuesday during a virtual hearing that prosecutors decided to drop three misdemeanor charges against Morgan Dmitrimahan Gianola, left, who was arrested during a protest on Feb. 11, in Miami. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Police officers arrested Gianola, 31, on Feb. 11, at Maurice A. Ferré Park, at 1075 Biscayne Blvd., accusing him of resisting an officer without violence, trespass after warning, and disorderly conduct, according to the arrest report.

Gianola was not alone in his protest against Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. According to the arrest form, he was with four others who were also dressed up as chickens while they made clucking noises and five who were recording their actions.

Videos show Gianola, a University of Miami researcher and local Democratic Party activist, and his companions displaying a mugshot showing Carollo after he was arrested for domestic violence in 2001.

Watch the police bodycam video

This is a developing story.

Related social media