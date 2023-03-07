Woman in custody after man found dead in Tamarac home

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities took a woman into custody Tuesday morning following a death investigation the previous night at a Tamarac home.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to what was described as a delayed report of a shooting along the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, deputies found a man dead and called in homicide and crime scene units to begin an investigation.

BSO did not say how the man died or whether he appeared to have been shot.

Video showed deputies approaching the woman with guns drawn as she climbed over the home’s fence at around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Neighbors say law enforcement had previously been to the home and it was well known that the couple who lived there kept a gun.

“There’s a lot of domestic abuse disputes,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors say the woman who lived with the man who was found dead left the area Monday night.

Deputies were seen questioning one woman while she was in her car.

BSO hasn’t confirmed if that’s the same woman they took into custody Tuesday morning.