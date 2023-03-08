Stalker sexually harasses woman for months at her Miami-Dade home, police say

MIAMI – A concrete wall, a metal fence, thick foliage, and surveillance cameras were not enough to stop a man from breaking into a residence to stalk a woman in northeastern Miami-Dade County, according to police.

Jacques Lamothe appeared in Miami-Dade court on Wednesday after the woman accused him of sexually harassing her for about four months at her home near North Miami.

She also told police officers that on March 4 she looked out her window and saw Lamothe, 51, masturbating before he left his bodily fluids on her car and ran away.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the crimes, according to the arrest form.

Lamothe confessed after police officers arrested him at about 1 p.m., on Tuesday, near the intersection of Northeast 147 Street and 14 Avenue, in Golden Glades, according to the arrest form.

Records show corrections officers booked him at about 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remained on Wednesday afternoon.

Lamothe is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, voyeurism, stalking, and indecent exposure. A judge set his bond at $18,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim. His criminal record in Miami-Dade includes arrests for battery in 2014 and grand theft of a vehicle in 1998.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.