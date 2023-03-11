‘I am grateful to be alive’: Driver says shooter in Dodge Challenger targeted him on I-95 ramp in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Daniel Schneebeerger drives tractor-trailers for a living, but on Friday night in Broward County he said he is not sure if his job is safe anymore.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a shooter in a black or purple Dodge Challenger who targeted Schneebeerger on Friday while he was driving a big white rig in Hollywood.

“If you look at that angle, it would have shot me,” Schneebeerger said referring to a bullet that almost made it through the metal of the driver’s side door.

The shooting was at about 3 p.m., on the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 95, at Hollywood Boulevard.

Schneebeerger told Local 10 News that he never realized he was being shot at until he smelled the gunpowder.

“I started to go after the people until I started smelling something, and you could tell it was a different kind of smoke,” he said.

“I heard a noise. I thought it was, honestly at first, a rock or something because a window shattered,” Schneebeerger said, later adding, “I’m grateful to be alive.”

Schneebeerger said the Dodge Challenger left the scene which led him to call police.

“I don’t want to be shot out there, especially being away from my family. I’ve had other things happen to me before in my life and being far away is hard,” he said.

FHP troopers were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly contributed to this story.