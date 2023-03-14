Florida Keys 3rd water line break in just a few days affects water supply

Officials are asking Florida Keys residents and tourists to conserve water as a temporary measure to build reserves.

KEY WEST, Fla. – The Sandbar Sports Grill in Key West was having to use bagged ice and bottled water on Tuesday morning after the third water line break in just a few days.

Most of the Florida Keys remained under a precautionary boil water order and officials asked people to conserve water just as local businesses were welcoming spring breakers.

There were more water bottles than usual at the world-famous Sloppy Joe’s, which was not serving iced tea or coffee on Tuesday because of the restrictions.

“What we have is 130 miles of pipe that trench from Florida City to Key West,” said Greg Veliz, the executive director of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.

A 48-year-old pipe smacked by salt water gave up, and any interruption in flow can cause leaks and breaks

“A lot of that pipe is nearing the end of its useful life, so it’s very fragile,” Veliz said adding that the more people that come to the Keys the higher the demand, and so that takes a toll.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, water use fluctuated from 19 to 21 million gallons daily, and now the use is up to 26 million gallons, officials said.

“We are running at capacity all the time,” Veliz said. “We are trying to preserve the pipe as we can get to it and fix it.”