Suspect identified after 2 women stabbed outside train station in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed two women Monday outside a Tri-Rail and Amtrak station, leaving both victims hospitalized.

According to authorities, Tracy Cross, 37, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. Monday with assistance from U.S. marshals in Miami Gardens.

Cross’ arrest came hours after the stabbing was reported around 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the train station at 3001 Hollywood Blvd.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find two female victims who had been stabbed.

Both were transported by Hollywood Fire Rescue to Memorial Regional Hospital, where one of the victims remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police confirmed that the stabbings were part of a domestic violence incident.

Cross faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and grand theft auto. He faces additional charges of resisting an officer with violence and criminal mischief in Miami-Dade County.

Cross was taken into custody in the area of 16650 NW 27th Ave. in Miami Gardens, where he allegedly barricaded himself inside a car.

Police had their guns drawn but were able to use less than lethal methods to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

Cell phone video from witnesses on the scene showed U.S. marshals along with several swat team members with their guns drawn as they boxed in the car.

One witness told Local 10 News that he took cover while recording as the man refused to surrender.

“They were shooting rubber bullets and throwing tear gas,” said Jah’bri Scott. “The guy ended up throwing the tear gas back out the car. This guy was crazy!”

A negotiator could be heard asking the suspect to place a knife on the top of the car and to get on his knees with his arms up.

“They (police) were telling him to surrender and get out of the car,” Scott told Local 10 News.

Witnesses said they were hiding for cover and watching as the shooting went down.

“The people were like, we were not trying to get shot or nothing, so we were just standing behind the wall and everything just watching,” Scott said.

A motive for the stabbings has not yet been released.

Despite the arrest, Hollywood police are still asking that anyone with further information contact them by calling 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954- 967-4567. Tipsters may also e-mail or send a text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954493-8477(TIPS) or visiting www.browardcrimestoppers.org.