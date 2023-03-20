Man wanted for Miami-Dade murder arrested in north central Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Miami-Dade County fugitive on Sunday in north central Florida.

Quinton Bryson was in Columbia County awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade for murder.

Police officers responded to a crime at about 5:50 a.m., on Sunday along Southwest Windsong Circle in Lake City, and an investigator was questioning Bryson when he suddenly pushed him in the chest and ran, police said.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught up to Bryson and arrested him near Southwest Bascom Norris Drive, police said. Both the Lakes City detective and Bryson suffered minor injuries.

Detectives later found there was an active warrant for Bryson’s arrest for a murder and a violation of probation in Miami-Dade County.