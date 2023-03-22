BSO: Man, out on bond in son’s fentanyl death, went back to drugs — and back to jail

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – One-year-old Zaire Cenatus died in September of a lethal mix of fentanyl and other drugs as the result of the “culpable negligence” of his parents, including his father, Wendy Previl, authorities said.

The 30-year-old and Zaire’s mother, 33-year-old Shaneka Dean, were arrested in January and charged with aggravated manslaughter and later bonded out.

But, according to authorities, Zaire’s drug-poisoning death didn’t stop Previl from returning to old habits.

While out of jail awaiting trial, Previl went back to dealing in fentanyl, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Deputies from BSO’s Gang Investigations Task Force arrested Previl again on Monday after serving search warrants at his Coral Springs home and a shed he “uses for his illegal business” in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to BSO, Previl “was trafficking and delivering drugs” while out on bail and an undercover detective made several drug buys from Previl and a Pompano Beach man, 22-year-old Robert Roseme.

Robert Roseme (BSO)

After serving the warrants, “investigators seized a large amount of fentanyl and confiscated an AK-style rifle with ammunition, a handgun and Roseme’s 2015 BMW.”

The two men were being held in the Broward Main Jail on charges of possession and conspiracy to traffic narcotics.

According to BSO, the two men are expected to be prosecuted federally.