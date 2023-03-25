Woman convicted of stealing from former Broward employer is under investigation for another theft

Jennifer Pamela Izzo pleaded guilty to federal charges in December after detectives accused her of stealing from her employer.

MIAMI – While awaiting sentencing, a 35-year-old woman who was convicted of stealing from her former employer in Broward County was under investigation for stealing from her new employer, according to prosecutors.

A federal judge in Miami sentenced Jennifer Pamela Izzo on Friday to 51 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to federal prosecutors.

Izzo was a bookkeeper for a trucking maintenance company in Fort Lauderdale when she attempted to steal about $250,000 from her employer, but she was only able to steal $94,500, according to prosecutors.

The theft was from 2019 to 2020 when Izzo made up fake vendor accounts, misused company credit cards, and associated her bank account with an application to a federal loan request for pandemic aid.

The federal loan request was denied. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, the sentencing judge, ordered Izzo to pay back the $94,500 that she admitted to stealing.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives worked with U.S. Secret Service special agents and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General.

Prosecutors did not release information about Izzo’s employers.