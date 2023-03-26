Between Ultra and Spring Break, good times being had without excess crime and drama this weekend

MIAMI – The beats have been blaring at Bayfront Park all weekend.

On Sunday, the Ultra music festival will come to a close.

That’s where tens of thousands of electronic music fans have been dancing under the watchful eyes of police.

Uniformed and undercover officers have been spread throughout the party.

Paramedics are there as well, taking around 16 people to the hospital and evaluating the conditions on site of about a dozen others.

The number of arrests are even down compared to previous years.

Miami police reported seven people were taken into custody on Saturday for charges like disorderly conduct, trespassing and fraudulent use of a credit card, but nowhere near the drama seen just across the causeway on South Beach this month.

A pair of fatal shootings and overall rowdy behavior forced a short-lived curfew in Miami Beach and led to city officials rolling back hours on alcohol sales.

It appears to have been a much smoother weekend for Miami Beach in terms of crime and unruly behavior.