FHP: Man accused of shooting at vehicle on I-95 in Broward after girlfriend nearly causes crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations that he shot at a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Broward County over the weekend after his girlfriend nearly caused a crash, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday on I-95, between the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Lazaro Diaz-Gongora shot at a vehicle multiple times after a driver flashed his headlights at the white Kia Optima Diaz-Gongora was riding in because it swerved in the victim’s direction while trying to merge, nearly causing a crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Diaz-Gongora’s girlfriend was driving the Kia.

According to the report, the suspect got angry when the other driver flashed his headlights at them, so he fired multiple times at the victim through the passenger-side window, pausing each time to aim directly at the driver.

Troopers said one bullet struck the hood of the victim’s car.

The victim called 911 and the dispatcher advised the driver not to follow the other vehicle, so the victim drove to his female passenger’s home in Lake Worth, where they waited for authorities.

According to the report, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle at a gas station and detained both Diaz-Gongora and his girlfriend, Brittany Cowart Sickles.

Troopers said Sickles admitted to nearly crashing into the other vehicle and witnessing her boyfriend shooting at the car.

According to the report, she said he has anger issues and she was scared about what he would do.

Troopers said Diaz-Gongora claimed he pulled out his gun after becoming paranoid by the flashing headlights, but didn’t realize he had one bullet in the chamber.

He said the gun went off as he was waving it, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Diaz-Gongora acknowledged that flashing highbeams was not a reason to aim or fire a gun at a person or vehicle.

“Lazaro advised this was his biggest regret and he should have never even brandished a firearm at the victim’s vehicle,” the report stated.

Diaz-Gongora was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and one count of missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft.

As of Tuesday morning, he was being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.