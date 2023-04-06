Coral Springs to host job fair for law enforcement positions

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – If you’re interested in a career in law enforcement, the Coral Springs Job Fair & Career Expo will be offering up several opportunities next week.

The event will be held on Tuesday, April. 11 at the Coral Springs Gymnasium at 2501 Coral Springs Drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

JOB OPPORTUNITY: Are you interested in a career in law enforcement? 👮‍♀️👮‍♂️ Stop by the 2nd Annual Coral Springs Job Fair & Career Expo on Tuesday, April 11th, and learn about the exciting opportunities that our department has for potential sworn and civilian personnel! pic.twitter.com/OLmJaWJUef — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 6, 2023

This year’s event will be attended by Fire, Police, and Dispatch Departments, as well as Medical Institutions across the state of Florida.

The event is free.