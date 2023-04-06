80º

Coral Springs to host job fair for law enforcement positions

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – If you’re interested in a career in law enforcement, the Coral Springs Job Fair & Career Expo will be offering up several opportunities next week.

The event will be held on Tuesday, April. 11 at the Coral Springs Gymnasium at 2501 Coral Springs Drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s event will be attended by Fire, Police, and Dispatch Departments, as well as Medical Institutions across the state of Florida.

The event is free.

