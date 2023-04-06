Murder suspect transferred to Miami-Dade jail after being located in Hendry County

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A Hialeah Gardens murder suspect was transferred to Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday after he was located last month in Hendry County.

Jail records show Roberto Aveille Rodriguez, 34, is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge.

According to his arrest warrant, Rodriguez, who is from Hialeah, fatally shot Alberto Pina, 41, on the night of March 24 in an open lot that is often used to park semi-trailers.

The lot is located at 10500 NW 138th St. in Hialeah Gardens.

Miami-Dade police said officers arrived at the scene to find a truck that had crashed, and its driver had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Pina dead at the scene.

According to the warrant, a woman later contacted police and told them that Rodriquez had told her that he had gotten into an argument with Pina and shot him.

The woman also claimed that Rodriguez told her he planned to flee Miami and that a man she identified only as “Manolito” would take him to an unknown location.

Police said detectives later identified Manolito as Manuel Leon, 50.

Authorities tracked Leon’s SUV to Collier County, where Rodriguez’s girlfriend lives, the warrant stated.

Police said they believed Rodriguez was trying to leave the U.S. through the Texas-Mexico border and then flee to Cuba.

He eventually surrendered March 26 to authorities in Hendry County.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.