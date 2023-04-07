Divers search for drowning victim, after pulling out another from lake in Miami-Dade

Divers search for a drowning victim on Friday at a lake in Miami-Dade County's Pinewood neighborhood.

PINEWOOD, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers pulled two people who were drowning in a lake on Friday in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood.

After pulling one person out of the lake in the area of Arthur Woodard Park, at 1220 NW 99 St., three drivers continued searching for the second victim, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel place a person in an ambulance near a lake on Friday in Miami-Dade's Pinewood neighborhood. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The two rescued from the water were in critical condition, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel described both of them as pediatric patients who required hospitalization.

This is a developing story.

