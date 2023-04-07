79º

LIVE

Local News

Divers search for drowning victim, after pulling out another from lake in Miami-Dade

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Pinewood
Divers search for a drowning victim on Friday at a lake in Miami-Dade County's Pinewood neighborhood. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

PINEWOOD, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers pulled two people who were drowning in a lake on Friday in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood.

After pulling one person out of the lake in the area of Arthur Woodard Park, at 1220 NW 99 St., three drivers continued searching for the second victim, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel place a person in an ambulance near a lake on Friday in Miami-Dade's Pinewood neighborhood. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The two rescued from the water were in critical condition, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel described both of them as pediatric patients who required hospitalization.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Alexa Velez, Joyce Grace Ortega, Luis Castro, and Louis Wilson contributed to this report.

Location

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

email

facebook

twitter