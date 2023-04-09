Family searching for answers after twin boys tragically drown in northwest Miami-Dade

Sunday marked two days since a heroic rescue attempt ended with a double tragedy at a northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood lake.

Twin brothers, just 13 years old, sadly drowned.

Their stepfather spoke to Local 10 News on Sunday.

In Creole, Joinel Louis told Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney it was the first time the boys had been to the body of water at Arthur Woodard Park, which is less than a half mile away from their home.

On Friday afternoon, the teens were among a group of kids playing on an embankment when one of the brothers fell into the lake.

The boy’s twin brother jumped in to help, but neither one could swim.

Another child called 9-1-1.

Sky 10 was over the scene as divers searched the water, which is believed to be as deep as 40 feet in some areas.

Both of the twin boys ultimately died following the incident, leaving their family in a world of grief.