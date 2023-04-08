Feeding South Florida hosts 12th annual ‘Outrun Hunger’ 5K in Hollywood

Participants getting ready to run 5K in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Feeding South Florida, the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida, hosted its 12th annual “Outrun Hunger” 5K on Saturday morning.

Runners, walkers, families and community leaders of all ages came together to take steps to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in South Florida at the scenic Charnow Beachfront Park, located at 300 Connecticut St., in Hollywood.

According to event organizers, there are over 1.1 million food-insecure individuals in South Florida and 1 in 9 individuals remain uncertain about where they will get their next meal.

If you would create a customized fundraising page for their next event, please visit: https://feedingsouthflorida.org/runfund.

Event sponsorships and in-kind donations are also available. For more information, contact Kimberly Heimiller at 954-518-1818 or kheimiller@feedingsouthflorida.org.