Miami-Dade woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade woman is $1 million richer after playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Tuesday.
Maureen Watson-Richards, 69, of North Miami Beach, claimed her prize last week at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
According to Lottery officials, Watson-Richards purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1700 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami Beach.
The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
“The $30 game, BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME, launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.”
