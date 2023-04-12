Boys & Girls Clubs announces $6.4M for 3 clubs in northwestern Miami-Dade

This is a Google Street view image of Dr. Frederica S. Wilson/Skyway Elementary School, where there is a new Boys & Girls Club in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade announced a $6.4 million donation for three clubs on Wednesday morning, including a new one at a school that is named after Rep. Frederica S. Wilson in Miami Gardens.

Wilson and Alex Rodriguez-Roig, the president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, inaugurated the new club at the Dr. Frederica S. Wilson/Skyway Elementary School, at 4555 NW 206 Terrace.

The funds will also enrich activities at the existing Northwest Club, at 10915 NW 14 Ave., in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood, and at the NFL Club at Gwen Cherry Park, at 7090 NW 22 Ave. in Miami-Dade’s Gladeview neighborhood.

The school’s club will provide after-school and summer programs for over 100 children, including students from seven other schools in the area, according to Wilson.

Wilson and Rodriguez-Roig joined Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres, and other area officials to make the announcement.