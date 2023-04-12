71º

Boys & Girls Clubs announces $6.4M for 3 clubs in northwestern Miami-Dade

New club opens at elementary school in Miami Gardens

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade announced a $6.4 million donation for three clubs on Wednesday morning, including a new one at a school that is named after Rep. Frederica S. Wilson in Miami Gardens.

Wilson and Alex Rodriguez-Roig, the president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, inaugurated the new club at the Dr. Frederica S. Wilson/Skyway Elementary School, at 4555 NW 206 Terrace.

The funds will also enrich activities at the existing Northwest Club, at 10915 NW 14 Ave., in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood, and at the NFL Club at Gwen Cherry Park, at 7090 NW 22 Ave. in Miami-Dade’s Gladeview neighborhood.

The school’s club will provide after-school and summer programs for over 100 children, including students from seven other schools in the area, according to Wilson.

Wilson and Rodriguez-Roig joined Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres, and other area officials to make the announcement.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

