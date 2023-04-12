Knaus Berry Farm closes for the season on Saturday

File: The first batch of Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls is ready to be enjoyed, Oct. 29, 2019, in Homestead, Florida.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Knaus Berry Farm will close up shop on Saturday, bringing cinnamon roll season to a close.

According to a post on Facebook, the South Florida staple will close at the end of the business day on Saturday, April 14 and will plan to reopen on Oct. 31.

Knaus Berry Farm has been a South Florida staple since 1956, selling its famous cinnamon rolls, u-pick strawberries, shakes, assorted baked goods, vegetables and ice cream.

This weekend will bring a close to a season marked by tragedy, following the death of co-owner Rachel Knaus-Grafe, who was killed by her son, Travis Grafe, on Feb. 17, at the family’s Homestead property.

