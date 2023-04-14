Miramar officers find 18-year-old Linnon Latham dead 3 days after he vanished

MIRAMAR, Fla. – After an 18-year-old man vanished on Monday, the Miramar Police Department reported that he was dead and his family was set to deliver a statement on Friday afternoon.

Linnon Latham, better known as L.J., turned up dead in a lake on Thursday evening in a lake near Vizcaya Park, at 14200 SW 55 St., according to Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the department.

“At present time, no foul play is suspected,” Rues wrote.

Staff at the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office were working to determine Latham’s cause of death, according to Rues.

Detectives asked for the public’s help to find Latham on Wednesday after he was last seen alive at about 11:30 p.m., on Monday, near Vizcaya Park, which remained flooded Friday after the deluge Wednesday.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, police officers with the Pembroke Pines and Miami-Dade police departments, and the South Florida Water Management District personnel helped Miramar detectives with the search for Latham.

Rues said the news conference with Latham’s family was scheduled for 2 p.m., at the police department’s headquarters.

This is a developing story.