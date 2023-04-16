83º

Broward County Public Schools will be open Monday

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Earlean Smiley officially named Broward's interim superintendent

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools will be open on Monday and are expected to operate normally.

The district made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

All school campuses and administrative officers will be open, the district said.

Schools were shut last week following the historic rain that moved through Broward County.

Extreme flooding has impacted several areas of Broward County.

The district said staff members worked throughout the weekend to ensure that all schools and facilities are safe for students and faculty members.

