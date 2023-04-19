Coral Springs police accuse man of sexually assaulting girl under 12

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 56-year-old man faced several felony charges after Coral Springs police accused him of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 12 years old.

Raymond Noel Chatigny appeared in court Tuesday.

According to a March 17 arrest warrant, the assaults happened between 2016 and 2018.

Officials redacted information about the girl’s exact age from the warrant. Local 10 News is not specifying how she knew Chatigny in order to avoid identifying her.

According to the warrant, the girl reported the assaults to police in February.

The warrant states Chatigny would touch the girl’s genitals and tried to get her to perform oral sex on him.

The girl told detectives that this happened roughly 10 to 20 times over that two-year span, police said.

According to the warrant, in controlled phone calls with the victim’s mother, after initial denials Chatigny admitted to touching the girl, but implored her not to “call the cops,” not knowing police were already listening in.

When asked why he did what he did, Chatigny said he was “drunk,” the warrant states, but claimed it “only happened once.”

He was being held without bond in the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on eight felony charges, including sexual battery on a victim under 12, as of Wednesday morning.