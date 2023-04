A bill to protect children at risk of parental harm passed unanimously in the Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A bill to protect children at risk of parental harm passed unanimously in the Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Greyson’s Law was made in honor of Broward 4-year-old Greyson Kessler, who was killed by his father in a murder-suicide in May 2021.

The bill will now head to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis to be signed into law.

Part of the bill will allow courts to consider if a parent is displaying abusive behavior when deciding whether to grant a protective order.