Greyson’s Law, expected to be signed by DeSantis, aims to protect children at risk of parental harm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Greyson’s Law is a bill named in honor of Broward child Greyson Kessler, who was killed by his father in a murder-suicide in May 2021.

The bill that aims to protect children at risk of parental harm is now headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis to be signed into law.

Part of the bill will allow courts to consider if a parent is displaying abusive behavior when deciding whether to grant a protective order.

Greyson Kessler was just 4 years old when his father, John Stacey, killed his son and then himself.

Greyson’s mother, Ali Kessler, has been fighting to get Greyson’s Law passed ever since.

In interviews she has done with Local 10 News, Kessler has explicitly said that if this law had existed, it would have saved her son’s life.

The law will make it easier for a judge to remove a child from a parent or guardian if there are concerns about threats or abuse not only to the child, but to the other parent.