Funeral service held for twin brothers who died from drowning in Miami-Dade pond

Loved ones gathered Saturday to pay their final respects to twin teenage boys that died from drowning in a Miami-Dade pond.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones paid their final respects Saturday morning to remember the lives of two twin brothers after they drowned in a pond in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood over two weeks ago.

A sermon was given on this tough morning for a family gripped by loss by remembering the lives of Andrew Paul and Alex Paul.

The 13-year-old twins were playing on an embankment at Arthur Woodard Park on April 7 when one of the boys fell into the lake.

Miami-Dade police said his other brother jumped in to help but neither knew how to swim.

The next day after the incident, their stepfather told Local 10 News it was the first time they had gone to the lake.

Family, friends and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew members showed up to honor the two brothers.

The very same firefighters that pulled the boys out of the pond were seen placing their helmets on both caskets.

The family told Local 10 News that one of the boys wanted to be a police officer while the other wanted to be a firefighter.

On Saturday, both were named honorary firefighters by Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah.

“These young men are a shining example of what Miami-Dade Fire Rescue stands for in the community for their bravery, courage and devotion to each other,” said Jadallah. “I welcome Alex and Andrew Paul as part of our Miami-Dade Fire Rescue family. May Alex and Andrew continue to shine their bright light over our community and may their short life on this earth be a reminder that heroes come in all ages.”