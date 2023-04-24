Jury reaches sentencing verdict for man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter

Detectives said Martha Guzman was 11 years old when her mother's ex-boyfriend killed her in 2014 in Miami.

MIAMI – A jury found a Miami-Dade County 51-year-old man guilty of murder and burglary for killing his ex-girlfriend’s daughter after the 11-year-old asked her mother to break up with him.

The penalty phase of Miguel Ruiz Lobo’s trial began Thursday. During the trial, prosecutors relied mostly on DNA evidence and surveillance video to make their case against Ruiz Lobo, who could face the death penalty.

Miguel Ruiz Lobo

Prosecutors believe it took Ruiz Lobo about 30 minutes to kill Martha Guzman. They showed the jury surveillance video of Ruiz Lobo arriving at the victim’s apartment in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood shortly before 10:30 a.m., and leaving at about 11 a.m.

Detectives believe that the skin under Martha’s green-painted fingernails indicated that she had fought back during the attack on June 22, 2014. By scratching her killer, she helped investigators to have the DNA needed to identify the suspect, according to prosecutors.

Ruiz Lobo’s trial began on April 3 with emotional testimony that included Martha’s mother and sister who found her dead with a knife sticking out of her neck. Prosecutors accused Ruiz Lobo of slashing Martha’s wrists and stabbing her in the neck while attempting to stage a suicide at the scene of the murder.

Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Laura Adams told the jury during her opening statement that Ruiz Lobo was mad at Martha for asking her mother to break up with him.

Ruiz Lobo has been in the custody of Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation since July 21, 2014. Records show he was held without bond on charges of first-degree murder, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and sexual battery on a minor by an adult.

Prosecutors later dropped the sexual battery charge. The jury found him guilty of murder and burglary. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez has been presiding over the case.

