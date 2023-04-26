PD: Miami International Mall kiosk worker goes on shopping spree with woman’s lost debit card

DORAL, Fla. – A southwest Miami-Dade man was taken to jail Tuesday after Doral police accused him of going on an afternoon shopping — and apparently eating — spree at the Miami International Mall with a woman’s lost credit card.

According to police, Diego Antonio Fernandez-Morales, 23, didn’t have to venture far to make his purchases: he worked at a kiosk inside the mall called The Charging Station.

An arrest report states that the woman lost her debit card at around 3:30 p.m. and the unauthorized purchases flowed in shortly after: including nearly $30 at a paleta shop, about $17 at a waffle shop, $25 at a hot dog shop and $450 at a shoe store in the mall.

Fernandez-Morales is also accused of spending $246 at a store called Quick Repair, and roughly $25 at a store called Veronica Accessories.

Police said an employee at the shoe store recognized Fernandez-Morales from working at the mall. He had made the purchase less than an hour after the woman lost her card, according to the report.

According to the report, the paleta shop employee recognized Fernandez-Morales — because its kiosk is located right next to The Charging Station.

All told, Fernandez-Morales is accused of racking up about $800 in charges. He also racked up eight felony charges.

Fernandez-Morales faced six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count each of criminal use of personal identification and third-degree grand theft.

In contrast to his alleged three-figure gain, a Miami-Dade judge gave Fernandez-Morales a five-figure bond in court Wednesday: $20,000.

But the Venezuelan national was set to remain behind bars Wednesday on an immigration hold.