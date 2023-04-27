Teen killed in northwest Miami-Dade, police search for shooter

Police in northwest Miami-Dade County investigate after a teenager was shot and killed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The person who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy is on the run. Police are searching for the shooter and the murder weapon used.

The crime occurred Wednesday afternoon inside an El Portal mobile home park.

Detectives said when they arrived to the scene, people were attempting to take the teen to the hospital.

First responders rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

“He was shot in the upper torso,” said Miami-Dade Ofc. Angel Rodrigues. “As far as how many times, that will be determined by the autopsy results by the ME office.

Police could be seen going through the neighborhood, talking to witnesses and looking for any helpful surveillance video.

Detectives said they are hopeful for cooperation and a swift arrest for the teen’s family.

“I cannot imagine what that family will be going through once they find out their 15-year-old won’t be coming home,” Rodriguez said.

The police department is making a plea to the public for any information that could help them solve the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.