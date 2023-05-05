King Charles III’s coronation: Monarchs attend last rehearsal, Jill Biden visits school

LONDON – King Charles III, Camilla and Prince Williams attended the final rehearsal on Friday at Westminster Abbey, just hours away from their coronation ceremony on Saturday in London.
The monarchs are scheduled to leave Buckingham Palace at 5 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time), and they will head to the Westminster Abbey where they will be crowned king and queen.
First lady Jill Biden met Akshata Murty, the Indian heiress who is married to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Friday at Number 10 Downing Street in Westminster.
The first lady was with her 24-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden, one of Hunter Biden’s three daughters. She earned a history degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
Murty, a fashion designer and venture capitalist, took them to meet a a group of UK military veterans with the Fighting Chance charity, and to the Charles Dickens Primary School where students wore paper crowns for a celebratory tea luncheon.
“Nice to see you all,” Biden told the children before leaving. “Have fun tomorrow! I will be thinking about all of you.”
Biden, 71, who will be representing the United States during the coronation, also met with Jane Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland since May 27, 2022, and she visited the U.S. embassy in Nine Elms.
The first lady and her granddaughter will not be with President Joe Biden on Friday evening’s reception at the Buckingham Palace since he will not be attending the coronation on Saturday as it has been customary for U.S. presidents for generations.
Murty and Sunak will be hosting the first lady and her granddaughter again for lunch on Sunday at their Downing Street residence before their return to the United States.