King Charles III’s coronation: Monarchs attend last rehearsal, Jill Biden visits school

LONDON – King Charles III, Camilla and Prince Williams attended the final rehearsal on Friday at Westminster Abbey, just hours away from their coronation ceremony on Saturday in London.

The monarchs are scheduled to leave Buckingham Palace at 5 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time), and they will head to the Westminster Abbey where they will be crowned king and queen.

Britain's Prince William greets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, May 5, 2023 a day before his coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP) (WPA Rota)

First lady Jill Biden met Akshata Murty, the Indian heiress who is married to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Friday at Number 10 Downing Street in Westminster.

The first lady was with her 24-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden, one of Hunter Biden’s three daughters. She earned a history degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Britain's King Charles III greets wellwishers outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, May 5, 2023 a day before his coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey. (James Manning/PA via AP) (PA)

Murty, a fashion designer and venture capitalist, took them to meet a a group of UK military veterans with the Fighting Chance charity, and to the Charles Dickens Primary School where students wore paper crowns for a celebratory tea luncheon.

“Nice to see you all,” Biden told the children before leaving. “Have fun tomorrow! I will be thinking about all of you.”

US First Lady Jill Biden reacts as she meets pupils during a visit at the Charles Dickens Primary School in London, Friday May 5, 2023. (Oli Scarff/Pool Photo via AP)

Biden, 71, who will be representing the United States during the coronation, also met with Jane Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland since May 27, 2022, and she visited the U.S. embassy in Nine Elms.

The first lady and her granddaughter will not be with President Joe Biden on Friday evening’s reception at the Buckingham Palace since he will not be attending the coronation on Saturday as it has been customary for U.S. presidents for generations.

Akshata Murty, wife of Britain's Prime Minster, left, and US First Lady Jill Biden arrive for a meeting inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Friday, May 5, 2023. (Oli Scarff/Pool Photo via AP)

Murty and Sunak will be hosting the first lady and her granddaughter again for lunch on Sunday at their Downing Street residence before their return to the United States.

Britain's King Charles III poses for a group photo with Commonwealth Leaders at Marlborough House in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. (Anna Gordon/Pool Photo via AP) (WPA Rota)

Royal fans who have spent the night camping out along the Mall, part of the Coronation route, wake up and leave their tents in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned king on Saturday,May, 6, in Westminster Abbey. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Royal fans wear ponchos as rain falls while the wait on the Mall, part of the Coronation route, in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey, Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A toy dog sits amongst bunting and flags on tent in the Mall as preparations continue for the coronation of King Charles III in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Petr Josek ) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

(Buckingham Palace via AP)

Two women sit on the grass in St Jams' Park wearing toy crowns as preparations continue for the coronation of King Charles III in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Petr Josek ) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Royal enthusiast Donna Werner of the United States shows off the hat she made, while camping on the Mall, a part of the royal procession route, in central London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two people pose wearing King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort masks in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Petr Josek ) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man dress in a British union flag suit smiles as he queues along the Mall, part of the rout for the Coronation of King Charles, in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. King Charles III will be crowned King at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May, 6. (AP Photo/Petr Josek ) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.