Police: Taravella High teen girl arrested for school-shooting threats

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – An 18-year-old girl was arrested on Friday for making threats about a school shooting, according to Coral Springs police department.

Investigators said that Catrina Petit, a student at Taravella High School, sent the threat using another student’s name and computer access. Then, the threat was posted on social media, where it prompted law enforcement response at some school campuses.

The message went viral on social media and, since no school was named, caused school districts across the state to issue warnings.

The threat read, in part:

“MARK THIS DATE: 5/5/23 I will shoot up the school and kill every student here. Tomorrow morning Friday @7:40 as soon as the bell rings but who knows I may do it during the day or after the school day or in between classes all I know is everyone must DIE spread the message. It would be a shame if you let kids roam the halls while I secretly shoot them to there (cq) death wouldn’t it?”

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Local 10 News was alerted that Hollywood police responded to McArthur High School and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to Boyd Anderson High School possibly due to the school shooting threats.

On Thursday, Broward County Public Schools told Local 10 News it was aware of the threat, saying “while the message does not indicate a specific school, all threats are taken seriously.”

Petit is facing multiple felony charges, according to CSPD, who said that its threat management unit, along with BSO’s threat management unit and Broward Schools’ special investigative unit worked together to locate the source of the threat.

