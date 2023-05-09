At civil trial, businessmen testify Joe Carollo waged ‘campaign of destruction’

Two businessmen suing Joe Carollo took the stand at the Fort Lauderdale federal courthouse Tuesday, claiming the Miami city commissioner waged a “campaign of destruction” against them because they supported his opponent back in 2017.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two businessmen suing Joe Carollo took the stand at the Fort Lauderdale federal courthouse Tuesday, claiming the Miami city commissioner waged a “campaign of destruction” against them because they supported his opponent back in 2017.

Carollo is being sued by businessmen Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, who allege he repeatedly used the power of his office to harass them and hurt their companies.

Carollo denies it all, though, saying he was just doing his job as the representative of District 3 and was trying to make sure Little Havana was kept to his high standards.

On Monday, Pinilla took the stand and, while getting emotional, pointed directly at Carollo, saying the commissioner should be “abolished from the earth” because of his attacks on them.

On Tuesday, Carollo responded, telling reporters the statement was a “call to arms” against him.

After lunch, it was Fuller’s turn to take the stand, testifying for jurors about his deep connection to Little Havana and how, after Carollo was elected, city departments suddenly began targeting his businesses with frequent violations.

He said it was all done to get back at Fuller and Pinilla for supporting the commissioner’s political opponent.

Fuller continued testifying into late Tuesday afternoon.

He was slated to be the plaintiffs’ final witness. Once attorneys finish questioning him, it’ll be Carollo’s attorneys turn to call their witnesses.

Fuller and Pinilla are seeking millions of dollars, plus punitive damages.