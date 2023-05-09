Walker Edison Furniture issues voluntary recall twin-size bunk beds

MIAMI – Walker Edison recently issued the voluntary recall of twin-size bunk beds due to a fall hazard risk when the supportive wooden slats break.

Walker Edison sold more than 121,000 of those beds in different colors and finishes from February 2010-22 to retailers that include Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart.

The Utah-based company asked the owners of the beds to stop use immediately and request a free repair kit with 12 wooden slats and new instructions.

The company recall started on May 4. For more information, visit this Consumer Safety Commission page.