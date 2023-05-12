DCF works with Broward deputies on neglect probe after 11 kids released from hospital

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families confirmed Friday that it is working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office in a neglect investigation launched after 11 children were taken to area hospitals Thursday.

The investigation centers around a home on Southwest 66th Avenue in North Lauderdale and it began after a domestic disturbance Thursday morning, authorities said.

Then rescue crews were called to rush a sick infant to the hospital later, all of that led to the discovery of at least 10 other minors in the home.

They were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution, officials said. All of the children have since been released.

A Local 10 News crew saw at least two children entering the home Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear what the conditions were like inside that home. The DCF and BSO are looking into the case.

“The Department conducts investigations concerning all allegations of abuse, neglect or abandonment, and the Department is working closely with law enforcement on this investigation,” a DCF spokesperson said in an email to Local 10 News.

While a North Lauderdale city official said Thursday that the residence served as a foster home, both BSO and the DCF later clarified that that was not the case and that the home is not a licensed foster home.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.