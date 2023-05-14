Miami police working cold case of elementary school teacher’s murder

Police need the public’s help to solve 66-year-old Joyce Sapp’s 2017 murder.

MIAMI – Police need the public’s help to solve 66-year-old Joyce Sapp’s 2017 murder.

Sapp lived in Miami most of her life. She was a University of Miami graduate and went to church regularly.

She was often seen by neighbors, like her childhood friend Catherine, on long walks.

“If you were from around here, you either knew Ms. Joyce or saw her walking up and down the street,” Catherine said.

The elementary school teacher was killed inside her Miami home off Northwest 64th Street.

She was shot from outside the house.

Miami Police Det. Andrew Scull, the lead detective on her case, said it is not known if Sapp was the intended target.

“She was a model citizen she was a school teacher. She kept quiet, she kept to herself,” Scull said.

Sapp is one of the Miami Police Department’s many unsolved cold cases.

The department recently expanded their cold case unit to four detectives, including Scull.

Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar expects several cases to be solved by the end of 2023.

“Right now our cold case detectives are estimating they have about ten cases that are very likely to be solved by mid to end of 2023,” Aguilar said.

Sapp’s case has stumped investigators and her only brother Emanuel Sapp is desperate for a resolution.

“I would be appreciative, I know those persons involved can have some peace by doing the right thing,” Sapp said.

Miami police say no recent tips have come in on Sapp’s case.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward. Anonymous trips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.