Brightline adds SpaceX Starlink tech to beef up internet on board

If you want high-speed internet while going high-speed across Florida, Brightline says it has added technology so you can do just that.

According to a news release, the high-speed rail company is partnering with Starlink, which is engineered and operated by SpaceX.

The Starlink service is now available on Brightline’s fleet of trains, which service South Florida between Miami and West Palm Beach.

The service will also be added to the trains on the route to the newest stop at Orlando International Airport this summer.

Brightline says Starlink internet is complimentary.

Last summer, Royal Caribbean Group announced plans to install high-speed internet service on all of its ships by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The service will be available on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships.

SpaceX’s Starlink network of satellites is reportedly able to deliver high-speed internet to 40 different countries.

SpaceX has promised to expand that reach to anywhere on Earth.

In June 2022, The Federal Communications Commission gave the go ahead for Starlink to provide internet to vehicles in motion like boats, planes and trucks.