MIAMI – Three people were injured during a shooting on Monday night in northeastern Miami-Dade County, police said.

A ShotSpotter in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood alerted police officers to the shooting in the area of Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Eighth Street.

Fire Rescue personnel took the three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.