North Miami Beach commissioners vote to vacate seat belonging to Michael Joseph

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The fate of a North Miami Beach commissioner was up for debate at a meeting at city hall on Tuesday night.

The city has not been able to conduct business for months because of the absence of that commissioner, and one other.

Tuesday’s meeting lasted long into the night, over five hours.

Commissioners voted 3-to-1 to vacate the seat of now-former Commissioner Michael Joseph, which they were in the right to do after he missed 120 days, per the city charter.

Joseph was not at the meeting due to a medical issue.

The city will now schedule a special election to take place within the next 90 days to fill the seat.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

