Friendship breakup over loss turns violent outside Miami-Dade corner store, police say

MIAMI – A man was injured during a recent shooting after an argument inside a corner store spilled out to the street in northwestern Miami-Dade County, police records released on Friday show.

Paul “Crack” Oliver told a detective that he and Corry Jones used to be friends, but they had a fallout in 2018 after a mutual friend’s death, according to a police arrest report.

When they ran into each other at a popular Gladeview neighborhood corner store, Oliver, 33, had a Glock G29 10mm pistol, according to a police arrest report.

Oliver told police that he shot Jones — who had a “vendetta” against him — during a scuffle last month at the corner of Northwest 18 Avenue and 66 Street, according to police.

Paul “Crack” Oliver was in the custody of Miami-Dade corrections officers on Friday accused of shooting a man in the Gladeview neighborhood. (MDCR)

Before Oliver’s confession, the police department’s Real Time Crime Center, surveillance cameras inside and outside of the 18 Ave Market, an area ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, and a license plate reader helped detectives to solve the case, records show.

Detectives first tracked the Nissan Maxima Oliver was driving on April 17, the day of the shooting. About a month into the investigation, police officers arrested him at about 3 p.m., on Thursday, in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood, according to police.

Corrections officers booked Oliver shortly after 9 p.m., on Thursday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on two felony charges, county jail records show. After spending the night in jail, Oliver appeared before Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Oliver has a criminal history that includes arrests for cocaine possession in 2008 and 2009 in Miami-Dade, and a 2014 case of marijuana possession in Hialeah, court records show. The cases were closed.

Prosecutors filed a new case against Oliver on Friday on charges of first-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, county court records show.

Glazer ordered Oliver to stay away from Jones and set his bond at $10,000. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Teresa Mary Pooler is presiding over Oliver’s pending case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.