Human Society of Broward County partners with Inter Miami CF to help furry friends find forever homes

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out “Lola” to show to viewers.

Wachter says that Lola didn’t have the best life in the past after her previous owner made her live in the backyard 24-7.

According to Wachter, Lola doesn’t like being in a kennel and loves children.

Lola currently has over 175.000 views after going viral on TikTok and has inquiries from all over the world, but the humane society is hoping that someone from South Florida adopts her.

She is believed to be a Red-Nosed Pitbull and loves to lay around and be in the air conditioning after being exposed to South Florida heat for most of her life.

Wachter also informed the public that 3-year-old Caboose was adopted by a Local 10 News viewer after making her TV debut.

Wachter also spoke about a promotion that the Human Society has going on for a “Forgotten Feline” named “Dutchess” who is also looking to be adopted.

Dutchess is almost 2 years old and has been at the shelter for seven months.

Watcher said she doesn’t know why Dutchess is being overlooked, but let viewers know that her adoption fee has been sponsored.

Anyone that adopts Dutchess will also get a new cat bed and cat scratcher to give others more incentive to make her part of a new royal family.

Dutchess the cat is looking for a forever home. (Humane Society of Broward County)

The Humane Society also announced that they are partnering with Inter Miami CF soccer team to present “Adopt on the Pitch.”

The Humane Society of Broward County announced Saturday that they will have adoptable dogs in the Fan Zone Pre-game from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. before Inter Miami CF gets ready to take the field at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

There is also a QR code to scan on the flyer below to purchase tickets for the event.

Adopt On The Pitch event. (Humane Society of Broward County/ Inter Miami CF)

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.