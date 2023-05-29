Heat fans head to Kaseya Center for Game 7 watch party

Fans of the Miami Heat converged on the Kaseya Center for a watch party on Monday night.

The Heat are in Boston for a Game 7 battle against the rival Celtics.

Miami won the first three games in the series but Boston has turned it around with three consecutive victories of their own, forcing the deciding game.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood was outside the arena before the watch party, checking in with fans as they arrived.

Several spoke about their superstitions, like sitting on a certain side of their couch or playing motivational music, like the theme from “Rocky.”

One fan said he wears three layers of Dwyane Wade jerseys, while others think its bad luck to wear any Heat gear at all.

The game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m.

Fans inside the downtown Miami arena are hoping to come back out celebrating a big Heat win.