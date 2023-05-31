Fatal crash shuts down northbound lanes of US 27 in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 Wednesday afternoon in Weston.

The City of Weston tweeted that the crash happened on U.S. 27 at Mile Marker 39.

Authorities said the crash involved a truck rollover over with at least one fatality.

Sky 10 was over the scene where the truck was seen laying on its side in a grassy area next to a guardrail.

Authorities have not said how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

There has been no information on the age, gender or identity of the victim that was killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by police.