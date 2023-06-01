Search for suspect in Miami-Dade murder continues after man’s arrest in Broward

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The relatives of Malcolm Johnson Jr. were grieving, as detectives continued their search for a second suspect in his recent execution-style murder in Miami-Dade County.

Surveillance video released on Wednesday shows Marcuss Treevone Ealy and his accomplice during the armed robbery that left Johnson dead early Tuesday morning in Miami-Dade’s city of North Miami Beach, police said.

Hollywood police officers arrested Ealy, 20, on Wednesday, in Broward County, and he remained at Broward’s main jail on Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Hollywood police officers arrested Marcuss Treevone Ealy on Wednesday in Broward County. (BSO)

Records show Ealy is being held without bond for the open case in Miami-Dade.

Ealy’s pending charges are possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, murder, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, operating without a valid driver’s license, resisting an officer without violence, and grand theft auto.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 and Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.