4th arrest made, 1 still at large following mass shooting on Hollywood’s Broadwalk

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A fourth suspect was arrested over the weekend following the Memorial Day shooting on Hollywood’s Broadwalk, police confirmed.

Ariel Cardahn Paul was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Sunday by the Hollywood Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

According to police, they are still searching for one other suspect, identified as Lionel JeanCharles Jr.

Police said Paul, JeanCharles and Jordan Burton, who was arrested Saturday afternoon, have been identified as the shooters who left nine people injured.

They each face the following charges: one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Two other men, Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18, were arrested last week on firearms charges, however police said while both were at the broadwalk at the time, they were not responsible for any of the victims’ injuries.

Among the victims injured in the mass shooting was a 16-month-old boy named Amari.

“He’s doing OK,” Amari’s mother, Barbara Engel, told Local 10 News Sunday. “He can’t walk for a little while. It’s still hard to see him go through this. As a very active 1-year-old who just began walking, he should be experiencing his first moments.”

Amari was shot in the leg. His mother says watching her son in pain is tough.

“He’s having a hard time and has some pain, and he’ll have some recovering to do,” Engel said.

Cellphone video shows people wounded on the beach after the shooting.

Police said the shooting was the result of two groups arguing. Bullets flew in every direction.

Latroya Stone’s son was also hit.

“(He was) shot in the chest, in the stomach -- he had to have surgery on his stomach,” she said. “I’m grateful that he’s still here with us.”

Anyone with information about JeanCharles’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.