Video shows professional trappers face crocodile in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Police officers and a Pesky Critters Wildlife Control team recently faced a formidable opponent in Coral Gables.

Todd Hardwick and Noah Dean found a 5-foot American crocodile hiding behind bushes on Saturday near the door of a home. While they worked, police officers closed the area.

Hardwick and Dean trapped the grayish-green crocodile with dark stripes and later released it into southern Biscayne Bay.

Police officers asked residents who are concerned about crocodiles in their neighborhoods to call The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-866-392-4286.