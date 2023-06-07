Protesters stand outside Miami-Dade school during Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez’s visit

Karla Hernández, the president of the United Teachers of Dade, stands with protesters who waited for Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette M. Nuñez on Wednesday outside of the Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez used a back entrance to avoid protesters while she was visiting a public school on Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County.

Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of United Teachers of Dade, stood outside of the Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral to protest during her visit.

Hernandez-Mats ran against Núñez in November when Charlie Crist lost to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now campaigning for the Republican nomination to run for president in 2024. Florida law would allow Nuñez to assume governorship if DeSantis wins.

“We’re 48th in the nation in terms of teacher pay, and that has not changed,” Hernandez-Mats said. “It has actually only gotten worse when Governor DeSantis became governor we were 47 now we’re 48th so we have dropped.”

Maxx Fenning was among the protesters who were most upset about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics around the country have come to refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“We’re here to protest the fascist policies that we’re seeing against education, against academic freedom against representation in our schools,” said Fenning, a University of Florida student and the president of PRISM, a nonprofit organization that advocates for students in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer community.

When DeSantis signed the bill into law in March, he said it empowered parents to prevent “classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old” and Nuñez said it kept school boards and teachers’ unions from hiding “information about students from their parents” and banned grades K-3 talks on “gender orientation and sexual identity.”

Amid the polarisation of political culture wars, the law also allows parents to request reviews of books. Such was the recent case of Daily Salinas, a Miami Lakes mother, who objected to “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman, who read it during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Salinas alleged it included “indirect hate messages.” Miami Against Fascism’s left-wing activists later shared photos of Salinas with right-wing activists from Moms For Liberty, a “parents rights” group that civil rights advocates reported monitoring over extremism.

