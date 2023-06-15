Man accused of abusing 2 kids in Broward

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 57-year-old man was behind bars on Wednesday night at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach after police officers accused him of abusing two kids in Broward County.

Alan Picardi is facing charges in two cases and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have been holding him since May 18, corrections records show.

Officer Alishia Cajuste arrested Picardi on May 17 in Coral Springs accusing him of “intentionally, willfully, and maliciously” abusing the kids, according to the report.

One of the kids suffered a laceration above the right eye and the other was sexually abused twice, according to the report. Picardi is facing two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm and two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.